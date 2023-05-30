Classical dance complex to come up at SPPU in Pune

Pune: Pune district guardian minister and state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil has announced the setting up of a state-of-the-art classical dance complex in the city. The minister said on Sunday that funds will be made available for the project, to come up on four acres at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, from the higher education department and district planning development committee.

Pune district guardian minister and state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil has announced the setting up of a state-of-the-art classical dance complex at SPPU (in pic) in Pune. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Pune is the state’s cultural capital. To meet the demand from artists and others for a dedicated platform in Pune for dance promotion, the complex will be set up at SPPU,” said Patil.

The dance complex with theatre will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹225 crore and ₹25 crore has been made available through district planning development committee ( ₹10 crore) and the state department of higher and technical education ( ₹15 crore) for the first phase.

“The remaining funds will be cleared through the state department of higher and technical education and SPPU,” he said.

SPPU vice-chancellor (acting) Prof Karbhari Kale said, “Though we have the Lalit Kala Kendra department that covers various courses on performing arts, a dedicated place was needed for research and actual performances. Accordingly, a proposal was forwarded to the state government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Praveen Bhole, head of department, Lalit Kala Kendra department, SPPU, said, “The department teaches theoretical part of art forms and the new dance complex will offer students and others a stage to learn and perform classical dance forms.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON