Pune to host exhibition to mark 75 years of Indo-Sweden ties

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2023 10:09 PM IST

To kickstart the celebrations of 75 years of bilateral relations between Sweden and India, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, along with Swedish Chamber of Commerce and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have organised an exhibition of Swedish innovations and inventions.

The exhibition will be displayed on the stretch outside Alfa Laval to Sandvik on Dapodi, which is fondly called Svea Nagar or the Indo-Swedish Avenue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The exhibition will be displayed on the stretch outside Alfa Laval to Sandvik on Dapodi, which is fondly called Svea Nagar or the Indo-Swedish Avenue. The exhibition will be held from March 11 to March 18.

Swedish State Secretary of Trade Mr Hakan Jevrell and PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh will inaugurate the event at 2 pm in the presence of Consul General Anna Lekvall, Ambassador Jan Thesleff and other Swedish business leaders.

Of the 108 Swedish companies in Maharashtra, a majority have their presence in Pune and about 36 are headquartered in the city across sectors like manufacturing, Information and communications technology, services, sales and distribution.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023
