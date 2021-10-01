Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune to Lonavla route: Six local trains to run from October 1
pune news

Pune to Lonavla route: Six local trains to run from October 1

Train number 01566 will depart Pune at 15.00 hours (3pm) every day and will reach Lonavla at 16.20 hours (4.20pm). Train number 01565 will start from Lonavla at 17.30 hours (5.30pm)
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The Pune railway division has decided to add one more local train between Pune and Lonavla starting October 1. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune railway division has decided to add one more local train between Pune and Lonavla starting October 1. Six local trains will now operate between the two destinations.

Train number 01566 will depart Pune at 15.00 hours (3pm) every day and will reach Lonavla at 16.20 hours (4.20pm). Train number 01565 will start from Lonavla at 17.30 hours (5.30pm).

“The decision has been looking at the number of passengers travelling between the two cities. A rush is expected as more people complete both the doses of the Covid vaccination and become eligible to travel,” said an official from the Pune railway division.

More passenger trains to start from October

Central Railways has decided to resume more passenger train services in October in a phased manner. These passenger trains will run to different stations like Satara, Daund, Karjat and Manmad.

“In the first phase one train will start in each section and going ahead the number will be increased. The norms of travelling in these trains will remain same as it is for local trains. Until further orders, only those with reserved tickets will be allowed,” said an official from the Central railway, requesting anonymity.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

September sees 13,160 cases against errant autorickshaw drivers in Pune

Electric two-wheelers have shown a higher growth rate in Pune as compared to four-wheelers: RTO data

Central Maharashtra sees fourth wettest monsoon since 1901

26 MHADA colonies up for redevelopment; separate Pune policy in the works
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP