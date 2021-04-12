Pune traders demand complete lockdown for all in city

Several trader associations were locked in heated discussions with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar late on Sunday night.

At the time of going to press, no decision was reached in terms of what the associations had been demanding – to allow all non-essential stores and shops to remain open in Pune.

However, the traders did request a uniform lockdown for everyone in the city, citing that a partial lockdown was of no use.

The traders, prior to the start of the meeting, had remained firm on the opening of non-essential shops in Pune on Monday on April 12.

Earlier on April 8, 50 trader associations across Pune protested against the state government’s strict restrictions on closing of non-essential shops.

“We decided to wait till Monday to open up the shops. All non-essential shops in Pune will be opened from 10.30 am across Pune,” Fatechand Ranka, president of Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP), said before the meeting on Sunday.

Pune police lodged a FIR against 35 traders, including Ranka, for violating Covid norms during the protest.

Talking about the issue state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said, “It is true that there is anger among traders and many other elements in the society but the Covid situation in the state is in bad shape. Usually, it is my experience that if the facts get put they agree to the decision.”