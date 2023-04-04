PMC closes one alternate road to reduce traffic congestion in Mohammadwadi-NIBM

A day after the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) closing down of the main Mohammadwadi-NIBM Link Road resulted in traffic congestion and chaos on two alternate roads, the PMC on Tuesday decided to close down one of the alternate routes as well on grounds that it was causing acute traffic jams and adding to traffic woes.

Traffic chaos on Undri - NIBM road on Tuesday.

As the closing of the main Mohammadwadi-NIBM Link Road resulted in chaos on the two alternate roads, irate residents alleged that the PMC had taken the decision to close down the main road without proper planning or consultation with the traffic department and citizens. The issue was brought to the attention of joint commissioner of police (law and order) Sandeep Karnik who spoke to the PMC commissioner and directed the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) to expedite the deployment of traffic constables to provide relief to the residents.

There was bumper-to-bumper traffic for well over 5 km from NIBM Chowk to Kad Nagar Chowk, Undri, on April 3, and internal roads, too, were choked with traffic as commuters were left stranded for more than two hours. It was only after police constables were seen directing the traffic on Tuesday that the residents heaved a sigh of relief.

MPCC state secretary (social media) Jaymala Dhankikar, who is a resident, said, “We have demanded that the PMC complete at least one side of the slope work till the end of April and the same be opened for motorists. In case the PMC creates more problems by delaying the slope reduction work, we will agitate against the administration. We have already petitioned the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) seeking the latter’s intervention on the issue. Thousands of residents are suffering due to faulty planning by the PMC.”

Whereas Karnik said, “We have informed the PMC about the issue and it will be sorted out soon. The DCP traffic and the local traffic unit have been directed to take appropriate steps in this regard.”

Nyati Country Citizens’ Forum member Sunil Koloti said, “The police wasn’t there last night when I passed at 8.15 pm. All heavy vehicles like trucks, tankers and cement mixers should be stopped from 7 am to 10 pm else the chaos will continue. The police need to pull up their socks to run it effectively. The PMC is known for committing blunders and citizens have to suffer due to its mistakes.”