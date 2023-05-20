142 persons died in 134 road accidents in 4 months in Pune: Police data

Data by the Pune traffic branch states that 142 persons died in 134 accidents in the city during the past four months.

Data by the Pune traffic branch states that 142 persons died in 134 accidents in the city during the past four months.

According to the traffic branch, the rising number of vehicles on city roads along with construction work of Pune Metro has affected traffic flow leading to accidents and jams on a regular basis. The traffic branch further stated that on an average, four accidents are occurring daily.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Vijay Magar said, “Accidents occur due to lack of discipline in following traffic norms. Also, the Pune metro construction leads to traffic jams due to construction material laying on the road, causing accidents.

The traffic police have found that heavy vehicles were found entering the banned central areas of the city during the day causing congestion and accidents. The suburbs had

The traffic department has also identified a number of blackspots in the city which were causing accidents but has been unsuccessful in mitigating the congestion and accident crisis due to lack of futurist planning and active support from the PMC traffic and transport department, civil society members alleged.

