Pune: Traffic diversions in place for Ganesh festival

With the ten-day Ganesh festival beginning Tuesday, the Pune traffic police have issued an advisory as part of elaborate traffic arrangements in the city. Steps are taken to barricade busy roads to check vehicular movement. Police cranes will be stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in the event of breakdown of vehicles.

Traffic jam was witnessed near Urse toll plaza on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Apart from these, separate, temporary traffic regulations and diversions will also be put in place. Considering the heavy rush at stalls selling idols on Shivaji Road, between Jijamata Chowk and Mandai, and Sinhagad Road and Annabhau Sathe Chowk, the city police have diverted the traffic from these areas for two days.

Gadgil Putla Chowk to Gotiram Bhaiya Chowk (Shivaji Road) will remain closed to traffic. Vehicular movement is diverted to take a left turn at Gadgil Putla Chowk and continue on the Kumbhar Ves route.

Commuters heading to Swargate from Shivajinagar take a left turn at Barve Chowk and via Jungli Maharaj Chowk-Tilak Road, reach Swargate.

Those heading towards Kumbhar Ves from Jhansi Rani Chowk will divert to Mangala Cinema Lane from Khude Chowk and proceed towards Kumbhar Ves. From Savarkar Putla Chowk to Samadhan Bhel Centre on Sinhagad Road during the idol sale, traffic will move on both sides of the road.

Traffic police have banned heavy vehicles from September 16 to September 28 on Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, Kumthekar Road, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road, Shastri Road, Karve Road, Fergusson College Road, Jungli Maharaj Road and Shivaji Road.

Parking arrangements are in place in some areas of the city on Wednesday to facilitate Ganesh mandals and individuals to buy idols between 6 am and 9 pm. The traffic police have asked visitors to park their vehicles on the stretches between Kamgar Statue Chowk and Shivaji Statue on Ranade Road, on Veer Santaji Road from MSEDCL Centre to Gadgil Statue Chowk, between Tilak Bridge and Bhide Bridge on riverbed.

People can also park vehicles at Minarva and iron parking centres in Mandai.

