Tue, Dec 30, 2025
Pune traffic police book 242 motorists for drunk driving ahead of New Year celebrations

ByNadeem Inamdar
Updated on: Dec 30, 2025 03:44 am IST

Pune traffic police booked 242 motorists for drunk driving during a crackdown ahead of New Year celebrations, emphasizing safety and strict enforcement.

Pune: Pune city traffic police booked 242 motorists for drunk driving during a special drive conducted between December 25-28 as part of its crackdown in the run-up to New Year celebrations, a department official said on Monday.

Multiple nakabandi points were set up at key junctions and accident-prone stretches across the city, particularly around areas known for late-night gatherings, party hubs and hotel zones. Special teams conducted checks late into the night. A total of 242 vehicle drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol and were prosecuted under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further legal proceedings, including suspension of driving licences on a case-to-case basis, are being initiated.

Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Manoj Patil, Pune, said, “We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving. especially during New Year celebrations when party-driven travel increases significantly. Lives are lost because of reckless behaviour on the road. Our priority is the safety of all citizens, and strict enforcement will go hand in hand with public awareness.”

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said the drive is data-driven and will be intensified through December 31 and January 1. “We have strengthened enforcement on stretches that show higher instances of drunk driving, particularly near pubs, lounges and event venues. We urge people to pre-plan travel, use designated drivers, cabs or public transport instead of risking their lives and those of others,” he said.

