Pune: Pune traffic police penalise over 2,300 triple-seat riders, collect ₹43.5L in fines

In a city-wide crackdown on traffic violators, the Pune city traffic police penalised 2,329 triple-seat riders and collected ₹43,52,800 in fines during a two-day operation on February 10-11. The special drive, which also saw the impounding of 1,380 vehicles, was followed by a mandatory counseling session at the Shivajinagar police headquarters for over 1,000 offenders on the life-threatening risks of such violations.

A total of 30 traffic divisions and 44 police stations participated in the synchronised action across major squares and heavy-traffic zones. Besides triple-riding, the police also took action against 10,875 vehicles for various other traffic rule violations.

On Feb 11, the focus was on awareness. During the counseling camp, traffic officers used presentations to demonstrate how triple-riding compromises vehicle balance and increases the severity of accidents. Drivers were briefed on legal provisions and the direct link between traffic violations and road fatalities.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav emphasised that the primary goal of the drive is to save lives rather than collect revenue. Addressing the attendees at the Shivajinagar headquarters, he issued a stern warning regarding road safety standards.

“Traveling triple-seat on a two-wheeler is a punishable violation by law. It increases the likelihood of accidents and poses a grave threat to the lives of the riders as well as other road users. All citizens must follow traffic rules and drive in a safe and disciplined manner. To keep Pune’s traffic smooth and reduce the accident rate, such special drives and counseling sessions will continue in the future,” he said.

Action was taken throughout the city with spots notoriously known for being used for triple seat driving were identified by police. At Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic division, team of officials led by Assistant Police Inspector Priyanka Gore acted against violators by deploying teams at multiple spots. The team acted against 165 violators in three days since Tuesday, said Gore.

“The action was taken against triple seat driving with counselling done of riders. Most of the actions were taken against youngsters found to be driving with triple seat,” said Gore.