SPPU issues show cause notices to 12 professors for delay in result declaration

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has been declaring the results of various examinations from the last few weeks. However, because of errors on the part of some professors and colleges, the results of the law course were announced late. The university has now taken cognizance and issued notices to the colleges and 12 professors in this regard.

“According to the provisions of the University Act, it is mandatory to declare the result within 45 days from the date of examination. But one of the law colleges in Pune took more than 100 days to check the answer sheets. Therefore, a show cause notice has been issued by the university examination department,” said a senior official from SPPU requesting anonymity.

Professors in three law colleges of Ahmednagar district affiliated with the SPPU were lax in the examination work. Therefore, the examination department has issued notices, said the official.

