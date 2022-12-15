Pune varsity students demand marksheet copies for further admission process

Several students who want to take admission for further courses are facing difficulty as their marksheet copy has not been given by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration.

With admissions for various non-technical courses still underway, students are unable to complete the process.

Student organisations have raised this issue with SPPU administration and pro vice-chancellor prof Sanjeev Sonawane has assured to give the marksheets immediately.

“Several students had complained to us about not getting marksheet as they have to apply for further post graduate courses in other colleges. A marksheet needs to be submitted during admission process. We raised the issue with SPPU prof Sanjeev Sonawane, Kalpesh Yadav, state joint secretary of Yuva Sena students’ union.

Prof Sonawane had said, “There won’t be any problem to students for taking further admissions within the university campus courses, also we will be printing the marksheets immediately.”