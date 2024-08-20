Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 21, 2024 28.09 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 28.55 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 26.06 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 28.48 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 23.71 °C Heavy intensity rain August 26, 2024 22.24 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 23.17 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on August 20, 2024, is 27.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.65 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.82 °C and 29.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 146.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.