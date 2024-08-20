 Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on August 20, 2024, is 27.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.65 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.82 °C and 29.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 146.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 21, 2024 28.09 °C Light rain
August 22, 2024 28.55 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 26.06 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 28.48 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 23.71 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 26, 2024 22.24 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 23.17 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on August 20, 2024
News / Cities / Pune / Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
New Delhi
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
