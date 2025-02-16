Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.69 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 16, 2025, is 30.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.69 °C and 33.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.63 °C and 34.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.69 °C and 33.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 155.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 17, 2025
|30.42
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|30.91
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|31.31
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|31.36
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|32.04
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|31.39
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|31.86
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.