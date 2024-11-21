Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 22, 2024 26.15 °C Overcast clouds November 23, 2024 26.65 °C Broken clouds November 24, 2024 27.27 °C Scattered clouds November 25, 2024 25.96 °C Overcast clouds November 26, 2024 25.18 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 25.62 °C Overcast clouds November 28, 2024 26.11 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.53 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 24.8 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.74 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.46 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.79 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on November 21, 2024, is 24.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.16 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 22, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.59 °C and 28.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 194.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

