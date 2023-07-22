PMC appoints committee in alleged demand of money for tubectomy

Pune As per the rules, the tubectomy procedures are conducted free of cost at all PMC-operated hospitals, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed a committee to investigate an incident in which a woman patient was allegedly asked to pay for a tubectomy (family planning surgery) at a civic body-run hospital.

The said incident happened on July 16 at the Jijau Maternity Home near Mitra Mandal Chowk. As per the rules, the tubectomy procedures are conducted free of cost at all PMC-operated hospitals, said the officials.

The incident came to light after the PMC Health Department on 18 July received a written complaint from former corporator Manjusha Nagpure, requesting action against the staffers at the health facility.

Following the accusation, PMC health officer, Dr Bhagwan Pawar appointed a committee, headed by the Zonal Medical Officer (ZMO) and consisting of a Ward Medical Officer (WMO) to investigate the allegations.

A woman had gone to the hospital for a tubectomy procedure on July 16. After admission, staff at the hospital allegedly demanded the woman to pay a total of ₹550 under the disguise of a blood test ( ₹150) and a Nano bed ( ₹400). The woman belongs to an economically weaker section and couldn’t afford to pay the money. She left the hospital without undergoing the procedure and brought the issue to the notice of elected members,” read the complaint.

Commenting on the incident, Dr Pawar said, the committee has been requested to provide the report in three days.

“Based on the report of the committee, further action against the respective staff will be taken. The demand for free services at PMC hospital is not acceptable as most of the patients that depend on our hospitals for treatment facilities are from economically weaker sections. We will take stern action if the staff is found guilty,” he said.

The PMC has several maternity homes and hospitals and the facility to conduct tubectomy procedures available at most of the facilities. All these healthcare facilities conduct the procedure free of cost. On average over 10,000 procedures are conducted free of cost by PMC every year, officials informed.

