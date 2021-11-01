Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune woman duped of Rs33 lakh in online fraud

One of the two accused contacted the woman through social media and claimed to be a bank officer. The person kept up contact with the woman starting March 2020 till July 2020, he claimed to have sent British Pound which have gotten stuck at customs
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 09:20 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 38-year-old woman living in Kondhwa Budrukh.

One of the two accused contacted the woman through social media and claimed to be a bank officer. The person kept up contact with the woman starting March 2020 till July 2020, he claimed to have sent British Pound which have gotten stuck at customs.

To get the “gift” released, the woman was asked to make multiple online transactions amounting to 33,35,000, according to the police.

A case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 66(D of Information Technology Act was registered at Kondhwa police station. Assistant police inspector Harshada Dagde of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

