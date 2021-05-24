Pune woman kills mother-in-law, tries to dispose of body with husband’s help

A 22-year woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law by strangling her with a blouse and later tried to dispose of her body in a gunny sack with the help of her husband, police officials said on Monday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested both Pooja Milind Shinde and her husband Milind Gautum Shinde (30), who were remanded to four days in police custody by a local court on Monday. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The deceased woman was identified as Baby Gautam Shinde (50) a resident of Talegaon Dabhade area of Pune.

The incident happened in Daulat society in Telco Colony of Talegaon Dabhade area around 10 am on May 21, officials said, adding that the incident came to light three days later after some neighbours saw the accused couple trying to get rid of the sack.

While the arrested woman is a housewife, the husband works as a driver.

The victim and the arrested lived in the same house with the arrested man’s younger brother Amit Shinde (22). Amit Shinde was at work when the incident happened.

Police officials said the woman used a blouse to strangle her mother-in-law to death following a domestic fight between them. The husband then helped the woman dump the body on the terrace of the building they lived in.

The body was wrapped in a gunny bag and dragged by Pooja with husband’s help, the police said based on the CCTV of the act recovered.

However, when the other family members started enquiring about the woman’s whereabouts, the couple panicked and shifted the body close to a nearby bungalow’s garden.

“We found the CCTV of them dragging the gunny bag from the terrace to the nearby garden. The husband was not involved in the murder, but he was clearly involved in the destruction of evidence. We are investigating what led to the murder, but it seems like a domestic fight turned violent,” said assistant police inspector Narayan Patil of Talegaon Dabhade police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the younger son of the deceased woman who also lived with the assailants and the victim.