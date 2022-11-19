Pune youth killed as bike rams into divider

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Abhishek Sanjay Desai (22), a resident of Hadapsar village was killed in road accident in Sindhudurg on Friday, said police officials

Pune youth died after his bike hit a divider near Wagade petrol pump on Mumbai-Goa highway. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
HT Correspondent

Abhishek Sanjay Desai (22), a resident of Hadapsar village was killed in road accident in Sindhudurg on Friday, said police officials.

According to the police, the deceased was riding a bike towards Goa for an event. The accident took place near Wagade petrol pump on Mumbai-Goa highway.

According to officials, after having lunch at Rajapur, Desai crashed his vehicle onto a nearby divider. He was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital, however, he scummed to injuries.

