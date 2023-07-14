Pune ZP devises ‘strategy plan’ to improve education in schools

Pune: In a bid to improve the traditional manner of teaching at Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools, the Pune ZP has designed a new ‘strategy plan’ for all ZP schools across Pune district under which many changes are about to be introduced from this academic year.

The ‘strategy plan’ by Pune ZP in schools is a bid to improve the traditional manner of teaching. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune ZP, said, “We have systematically invested in improving infrastructure; rather than rebuilding large school buildings, we have focused on 18 critical items. Due to the efficient use of funds, 47% of the 2.32 lakh students studying in our schools now have guaranteed, standard facilities. Also, we have banned all activities that lead to wastage of academic time in schools like asking children to participate in events, awareness drives etc. This may have upset political leaders and donors but we have kept the focus on education. Also, teachers have been judged based on the performance of their students rather on the recommendations of political leaders.”

According to the ZP, the ‘strategy plan’ has been designed to ensure that the full syllabus is taught at the right place, with class-wise and subject-wise study plans for each week of the academic year. Weekly study plans have helped district authorities to support teachers by providing specific guidance. The Pune DIET has been strengthened wherein they are not just completing their training but the training is linked to educational outcomes. They have been given authority over teaching in classrooms where they can guide, monitor and supervise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Acharya Vinoba Bhave App’ has played a vital role in monitoring classroom activities. Teachers report if a particular part of the syllabus has been taught and whether or not an activity such as an e-learning class or test has been conducted. The Acharya Vinoba Bhave App doubles as social media for teachers to share best practices, teaching techniques, and testing and learning materials with other teachers. This has helped in peer training.

“We have identified underperforming schools and provided them extra support in the form of teaching resources, intensive monitoring, training for capacity building, infrastructure etc. We have 653 out of 3,638 underperforming primary schools in the Pune ZP and 76 (out of 916) aided secondary schools. We have run programmes and many of the secondary schools have already crossed the threshold of 80% and above passing percentage this year. The non-teaching roles of teachers have been systematised into six points of data entry. Home visits linked to electoral roll management are helping ensure that no child remains without a school, thereby preventing dropout and ensuring regular attendance in schools,” said Prasad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}