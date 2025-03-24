Pune ZP launches initiative to convert community halls into libraries

In a bid to improve educational access, inculcate reading habits, and foster a culture of learning, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has launched an ambitious initiative to convert community halls, traditionally known as Samaj Mandirs, into libraries. Titled ‘From Samaj Mandir to Gyan Mandir’, the project aims to create knowledge hubs across the district, benefitting students and lifelong learners alike. Additionally, some of these halls will be converted into computer training centres in collaboration with the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL). (HT PHOTO)

Under this initiative, 223 community halls have already been transformed into libraries in 2024. Building on this momentum, the Pune ZP now plans to convert 450 more Samaj Mandirs this year, expanding the district’s educational infrastructure and providing easily accessible learning resources to both urban and rural communities.

Creating spaces for education and skill-building

Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune ZP, said, “The community halls in villages were originally intended as centres for social and progressive activities but over time, they remained underutilised. We decided to repurpose them into libraries equipped with benches, cupboards, books, and other facilities for students.”

The libraries are designed to serve all age groups. “Not just students, but people of all ages—men and women—can use these libraries to enhance their knowledge and skills,” Patil emphasised.

Additionally, some of these halls will be converted into computer training centres in collaboration with the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL). “In villages where student numbers are high, we will set up 10 computers per centre with trainers provided by MKCL. Seeing the success of this initiative last year, we decided to scale it up,” Patil said.

Infrastructure and investment

Each library is being equipped with curated sets of books, furniture, and a computer for operations. The estimated cost of setting up each library is around ₹5 lakh.

“Our vision is not just about providing books but creating vibrant learning spaces where communities can come together, engage, and grow. These libraries will serve as centres for education, skill development, and lifelong learning,” Patil said.

Community response

Villagers who have begun using the libraries have welcomed the initiative. Anjali Deshmukh, a resident of Gunawadi village, expressed her appreciation saying: “Before the library opened, we had very few study resources. Now, I have access to a variety of books and materials, especially for my school exams. This initiative is truly helping us,” she said.

For Ravi Patil, a local entrepreneur from Bhukum, the library has been a game-changer. “I never had easy access to learning materials before. Now, I can take online courses and read books that are helping me build my small business. These libraries are not just about books—they’re about opportunities.”

Sustainability and future plans

To ensure long-term success, the Pune ZP is partnering with educational institutions and NGOs for the upkeep and enhancement of these libraries. Regular workshops and programmes for children, youth, and adults will be organised to maximise the utility of these community spaces.

As the Pune ZP expands this initiative, the transformation of community halls into libraries is poised to make a lasting impact on the district’s educational landscape. Kedar Mane, a social worker from Bhukum, summed it up saying: “With community participation at its core, this project is a game-changer in making education more inclusive and accessible.”