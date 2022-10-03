Pune ZP’s Jyoti-Savitri international school to start academically from 2023

Jyoti -Savitri international school, an initiative by Zilla Parishad ,will start academically from 2023. As per officials, three classrooms with an intake of 40 students each for Class 6 will commence.

The school is located at Khanawadi, a small village about 40 kilometres from Pune and around 10 kilometres from Saswad. This village was home to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s family before moving to Pune.

Speaking about the school, Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at Pune Zilla Parishad, said that the school aims to provide education equivalent to the best residential school system to girls in rural areas without a regard about their families’ socio-economic condition.

“We are starting three classrooms of 40 students each for Class 6. Once this class is promoted a new cohort of 120 students will be enrolled. The school will run from Class 6 to Class 12 and will have 840 students,” said Prasad.

He added that about 15 per cent students are from Khanawadi and nearby villages, which include girls and boys.

“At least 25% female students are from distressed categories. These were selected through counselling by the women and child department’s trained counsellors and as per case basis. A provision for lateral entry is also made as per the availability and severability of cases. Remaining girl students will be selected through a district level exam conducted by the education department from Pune Zilla Parishad schools belonging to economically backward classes.The test encompasses mental ability skills, mathematics, and regional language,” said Prasad.