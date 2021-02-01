Pune-based educationalists welcome budget 2021

In a positive development for the education sector, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman added emphasis on the new educational policy while presenting the budget for the year 2021-22 on Monday.

Some prominent educationalists from Pune welcomed Sitharaman’s boost to the education sector with an announcement of ₹50,000 crore over the next five years for the National Research Foundation (NRF).

Rahul V Karad, managing trustee and executive president, MAEER’s MIT Group of institutions said, “I welcome the budget which aims at the overall economic revival with a major thrust on infrastructure, healthcare and agriculture along with other sectors. The decision to introduce IND-SAT to invite Asian and African students to study will make India the preferred destination for education. It will also introduce more diversity among the student population. The young engineers getting internship opportunities for a period of one year by the urban local bodies of India will further build a greater industry connect for our engineering graduates. Also, the idea of attaching medical institutes to a district hospital in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode will address the future demand for doctors and healthcare professionals in our country and also provide them with a better exposure early in their careers.”

Dishan Kamdar, vice Chancellor of Pune based Flame University believes the government’s decision to allocate Rs.50,000 crore over five years will serve as a great shot in the arm for the country’s research ecosystem.

“Lack of adequate funding has been a constraint for several higher education institutions and this support will enable the institutions and the faculty to produce high quality, rigorous research output. The creation of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) as an umbrella structure having four separate bodies for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding under it will bring in synergies across higher education institutions. In addition, a regulatory mechanism to promote academic collaboration with foreign higher educational institutions will help pave the way for Indian higher education institutions to become truly global in the near future,” he said.

Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor of Symbiosis International (deemed university) and principal director, Symbiosis said, “The budget announced by the finance minister today especially for the education sector is very welcomed. The National Education Policy rolled out last year and now the focus in the budget is aligned to this policy. ₹50,000 crores for the National Research Foundation is a welcome sign, as these funds will be available to universities to do research which was lacking at Indian universities. This will also help our universities to be listed in the top 100 or 200 universities in the world. The other focus on skill development especially by appending the national apprenticeship programme is also welcomed; this will generate jobs for diploma engineering students because of partnership with the industries.”