Pune-Delhi flight delayed by 7 hours due to operational issues

Pune-Delhi SpiceJet flight, which was to take off at 5.35 pm from Pune, was delayed by seven hours at Pune international airport in Lohegaon on Wednesday. The flight took off at 12.30 am.

SpiceJet spokesperson said, “SpiceJet flight SG 8184 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi at 5.35 pm on May 18, was delayed due to operational reasons. Passengers were informed about the revised departure time at 2 pm so that they could plan their travel to the airport accordingly. Passengers were also served refreshments at the terminal before boarding the flight.”

However, Manjusha Kanwar, former international badminton player, Tweeted, “Just about to take off now 12:30 am - 7hr delay - no food - children crying- lots of women who will land in Delhi in midnight.” (sic)