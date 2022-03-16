Pune-Dubai flights to resume, Sharjah route to be discontinued

PUNE With international flight operations resuming, Pune’s Lohegaon international airport will revive the Pune-Dubai flight after March 27. The flights seized operations due to Covid-19 pandemic, since March 2020

Since January 7, SpiceJet has been operating Pune-Sharjah flight. This flight service was launched under the air bubble agreement. Now, as per the instructions of the government all flights under the air bubble agreement will be stopped from March 26, said officials.

“As the Sharjah flight was operated under air bubble it will be stopped.The same slot will be provided for operating the Dubai flight,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune International Airport

SpiceJet operated a tri-weekly service to Sharjah. The response was good and at least 130 passengers travelled per flight. Other than Dubai, as of now, no other International flights have been scheduled from Pune, said officials.

“Many airlines are looking for slots and we hope we can have flights for places like Singapore, Maldives and Middle East countries in the coming months,” said Dhoke.