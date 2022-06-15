Punekars complain about non-functional e-toilets

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with Thiruvananthapuram-based private company, Eram Scientific Solutions, had in 2018 set up 10 e-toilets in the city with one being added later, many of these toilets are now found to be not functioning properly. So much so that a meeting was held in this regard wherein it was decided that the company will conduct a survey to find out which of these e-toilets are not functioning and the reason behind the same. Action will then be taken based on the survey report which will also contain details of the cost of operations and maintenance.

According to the PMC, it was initially decided that the company will carry out maintenance. “The technology was not handed over properly. After the report is submitted, we will decide on whether the PMC or the company itself will carry out maintenance,” said a senior PMC official. When the e-toilets were installed back in 2018, they had patented technology including automatic flushing and a coin box installed outside the gates which opened only by inserting a coin.

Citizens have also raised concerns over the condition of public toilets saying that they are almost always very dirty and unusable. Grievances regarding these toilets are often tweeted along with photographs of badly maintained washrooms and the extent of inconvenience caused by them.

According to the PMC however, maintenance work is constantly carried out and these grievances are also addressed. Except for times when labour is otherwise engaged, causing a delay in tackling the problem. “There might be certain issues with manpower or machines that are available for cleaning but the problem is eventually solved,” the PMC official said.