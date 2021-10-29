Punekars rejoice as Diwali “pahats” set to return

PUNE: After Covid-19 forced a two-year break, Pune’s 24-year-old “Diwali pahat” tradition will be back this year, albeit with 50% attendance. Both performers and audiences are eagerly awaiting the return of these customary early morning cultural events during Diwali however auditoriums and theatres will have to follow the Covid-19 protocol of 50% capacity as per state government guidelines.

Still, several programme organisers have announced Diwali pahat functions from November 1 to 6 at Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Yeshwantrao Chavan Natyagruha and Ganesh Kala Krida Sankul in the city.

Satish Desai, one of the oldest organisers of Diwali pahat, said, “We are happy to hold an actual event and the audience response to the announcement has been enthusiastic. We are going to have gayan (singing) by Hindustani classical singer Rahul Deshpande and despite the government guidelines of 50% capacity, we are looking at a full house.”

Sunil Mahajan, another organiser of Diwali pahat, will hold a unique event on November 5 at ShivShrushti. “I have planned an entire event to showcase the historical moments during the Chhatrapati Shivaji era, complete with Mavalas, Mardani khel etc.,” Mahajan said.

Manisha Nischal’s production company, Mehak, has been holding Diwali pahats for six years. “It feels good to be creating a live event and the enthusiasm of the audience and music lovers is overwhelming. Just minutes after announcing the Pahat on social media, we were flooded with calls for tickets. People are eager to step out of their houses and celebrate the festival together.”

Singer Salil Kulkarni is performing at Yeshwantrao Chavan Natyagruha on November 6 (6.30am). “I realised what missing a live audience feels like. The claps, overtures and happiness on their faces as they immerse themselves in the music is such a joy to watch. The only sad part is that people in the audience will be sitting in alternate chairs. This is unlike the usual ambience of sitting close and exchanging notes during the performance. I am waiting for the 100% capacity announcement from the government for it is a blessing to have a full house resounding with applause.”

