Punekars share their thoughts on the new policy; speak about traffic police’s bullying

As the Pune traffic police’s power for punitive action has been taken away, residents hail the move.
Published on Jun 14, 2022 05:40 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Punekars are sighing as their demands for a smoother transportation has been taken into consideration. There have been multiple complaints against the arbitrary conduct of the city traffic police, who have been taking preferring punitive actions. Just last year, reportedly, 8200 complaints were received by the traffic cops for issuing a wrong challan. On Sunday, the Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik ordered the traffic police to regulate traffic only, stating: ‘Until further notice, the traffic police should not take any punitive action.

Akshit Pipalia, 27, Ravet

People expect the traffic police to ensure that traffic rules are followed properly to maintain safe and smooth travel in the city. However, It is unfair if the police focus only on collecting high fines and punitive actions instead of monitoring. The new policy will definitely help in reducing the bullying by the police on the streets but at the same time, it is important that people understand that this policy is not to be misused as a green signal for breaking traffic rules.

Raina Joseph, 23, Balewadi

Raina Joseph

This step will lessen the authoritarian rule of the Pune traffic police but can also create a problem for individuals later because the procedures would be long and time taking. I have relocated to Pune for my education. I don’t hail originally from the city. The fact that if I speak a particular language, can save me from being levied challan has disappointed me the most. I have seen people getting away if they are speaking a ‘particular language’, the ones pleading in Hindi are charged with false challan.

Samrudhi Kalkote, 34, Anand Nagar

Samrudhi Kalkote

It sounds good, hoping the respective officers work sincerely. Punekars are mature enough to understand system.. Yes, this may reduce the dadagiri of the traffic cops. I have seen a few such terrible incidents on the streets of Pune.

