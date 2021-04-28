Punekars, traders unhappy as lockdown likely to be extended

As the Maharashtra government has decided to extend the full lockdown, likely to another 15 days (till May 15) Punekars and traders have expressed disappointment.

A decision to extend the lockdown was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, but the duration is yet to be decided. The state government is expected to issue an order to this effect in the next two days.

“I am at home for over a month now and getting half of the salary from the company. We are already suffering financially due to the pandemic. Keeping offices, shops and others closed is not the solution. Lockdown affects lives of common people,” said Parag Kenjale, an accountant working in a private tax consultant firm.

Archana Soni, a housewife, said, “We lost our father-in-law due to Covid last year, my husband is working in a manufacturing company which is closed due to lockdown. Extending restrictions till May 15 will make our situation worse, we have already borrowed around ₹1 lakh from our friends and relatives till now.”

“Day to day management of finances has become an issue for middle-class people like us. The government should our situation as well,” she said.

Fatechand Ranka, president of the Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP), said, “We strongly oppose this extension of lockdown and it seems to be a wrong decision taken by the state government.”

“When partial restrictions are been imposed its purpose doesn’t seem to be fulfilled and now when the cases are dropping some restrictions needs to be relaxed. Shop owners and traders should be allowed to open their business in some given time slot,” he said.

Umesh Chavan, a stationery shop owner from Karvenagar area, said, “From last one month I have closed my shop due to lockdown, but I daily get calls from our regular customers for taking a photocopy of hospital, government documents and for other necessary material. But I cannot help them as the restrictions are there and cannot open the shop, this lockdown extension is not right.”

