Pune: Man plots his own death to live with lover

In a shocking incident, a 58-year-old man from Charoli in Pimpri-Chinchwad tried to fake his own death by killing a 48-year-old man to live with his lover, police said.

According to cops, accused Subhash alias Keraba Thorve was in love with Lilabai Jadhav, but his family did not approve. As a result, he devised a plan for his own death with the assistance of Jadhav to live with her somewhere else.

After investigation, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) has been filed against Thorve. Police produced the accused in court on Tuesday where he was given five days of police custody.

Thorve and the victim, Ravindra Ghenand, were acquainted. The accused summoned Ghenand to his farm on December 16, and between 9:30 and 10:30 pm, he murdered the victim and severed his head with a sickle. Later, Thorve placed his dead body on a road, pretending he had died in a road accident. Furthermore, the accused dressed up in his clothes and fled the scene.

Thorve’s relatives confirmed that he died in an accident after recognising clothes on the dead body and filed an accidental death report on December 17.

Meanwhile, on December 19, members of the Ghenand family reported a missing case at the police station. Police said that during the investigation of the missing case, they found that there were conversations between the victim and the accused and decided to investigate the matter further.

Meanwhile, Thorve’s family even performed the last rites and all post-mortem rituals.

Vivek Patil, DCP, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “ In CCTV footage it was observed that on the night of the mishap, both the accused and the victim were going towards Thorve’s farm.”

Thorve’s plan failed to materialise when his ladylove Jadhav refused to elope with him. This prompted him to his sister’s house, where all of his relatives were surprised that he was still alive, as they had all attended his last rites.

Thorve’s sister, according to Patil, called the police and informed them that Thorve was alive and present in front of her.

On Monday night, he was apprehended by police after which Thorve confessed to his crime.