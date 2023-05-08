Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust gang of highway robbers

Pune:

Pimpri-Chinchwad police claimed to have busted a gang of highway miscreants by arresting three persons, said officials on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishekh Bhosale, Vijay Mhaske, and Shant Kumar Dadul 20, all residents of Kalewadi.

The police team that caught the accused was on patrol on the old Pune-Mumbai highway. The team, which was led by senior police inspector Arvind Pawar, spotted the three men riding a two-wheeler in a suspicious manner. When the accused noticed the police team, they attempted to escape the scene in their vehicle. However, the police chased them down and were able to apprehend all three suspects.

After interrogating the accused, the police discovered that they were responsible for the robbery that took place a few days ago. The victim of the robbery had filed a complaint, and an offence of robbery was registered at the Dehu Road police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 and 34.

The police recovered several items from the accused, including a laptop, a sharp weapon, two cell phones, and a two-wheeler worth ₹95,200.

Swapna Gore, DCP (Crime) Pimpri Chinchwad police said, “While patrolling on a highway in private vehicles, our teams noticed the trio in suspicious activity riding on a motorcycle without a number plate. When police approached them, they tried to flee from the spot.’’

Gore further told that during the probe, it was found that they were involved in a robbery reported at Dehu Road police station a few days ago. Accused Bhosale and Mhaske are history sheeters and were previously involved in many criminal activities.

