Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project gains momentum

With the Maharashtra government putting forth the proposal as top priority and one for regular supervision, the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project has gained momentum, and land acquisition and various other activities are being carried out simultaneously for the same. Importantly, the project is seen to connect the northern and southern states, and help transport agricultural (and industrial) produce from Maharashtra to the rest of the country.

Land acquisition has already been completed in four out of the 12 villages in Haveli taluka. In other areas too, land valuation and measurement has been completed. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have put both the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project and Pune ring road project under a task force that will continuously monitor their progress.

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe said, “As the central and state government are looking at this project to provide connectivity between the northern and southern states, it is getting priority everywhere. Land acquisition has gained momentum and we are hoping it will prove to be the fastest railway project in terms of execution.”

“I am continuously following-up for this project. When Ajit Pawar was the finance minister, we made a presentation to him. Pawar made the budgetary allotment for the project in the last budget. Now this government too is giving priority to the project,” Kolhe said.

“Actually till now, everyone was looking at it as a project connecting two cities but it’s much more than that. The project is connecting the north and the south. As it is broad gauge, other trains too can run on this route. The Pune-Nashik belt has a lot of industries at Chakan and Sinnar. These areas also grow vegetables including onions, and fruits. We are making provisions at various stations to enable transportation of agricultural and industrial produce to various parts of the country,” Kolhe said.

The project is being executed by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation. They have even started an office in Pune to lend momentum to the project.

Deputy collector Rohini Akhade, in-charge of land acquisition in Haveli taluka, Pune, said, “There are a total 12 villages in Haveli where land is required. We have acquired land from four villages while valuation work has been completed in the remaining eight villages. There has been progress in terms of land valuation and measurement even in other talukas.”

Administrative officials on condition of anonymity said that while there was opposition to the project earlier, the Maha Rail and district administration managed to convince farmers that the project would only boost agricultural transport. As the farmers are getting good compensation for their land, they are now willing to handover their land.

Major highlights of the railway stations on this route

20: No of railway stations planned on this route.

Chakan- Agri and Private industrial commodities terminal (Talegaon, Chakan, Shikrapur MIDC can use this)

Rajgurunagar - Connected to special Economic Zone and commuters transport

Manchar- Agri commodities terminal

Narayangaon - Agri terminal (Tomato, onion, potato and vegetable produce areas)

Sangamner - Milk and vegetable produce area

Sinnar- Five Star MIDC

Nashik Road - various agriculture produce area