Haveli police launch probe to arrest absconding Innova driver

PUNE

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Innova car hit a rough patch on the road and jumped up to 20 feet before crossing over to the opposite side.

The Haveli Police have launched a probe to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident on the Pune-Panshet road near the Kirkatwadi-Khadakwasla ghat which which killed one person and severely injured another on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Nitin Musamade (32), a resident of Narhe.

In the mishap, Ram Rathod of Pratapgad Hostel, Kashibai Navale Hospital, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors described his condition to be critical.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Innova car hit a rough patch on the road and jumped up to 20 feet before crossing over to the opposite side. The driver quickly managed to steer the vehicle back to the original lane.

The collision was spotted by a group of security guards in the Chopati area, who immediately notified the police control room. Inspector Sachin Wangade, police sub-inspector DP Shinde, and driver Mahendra Choudhari arrived on the scene and took charge of the situation.

Rathod was admitted to a nearby private hospital for further treatment, while the body of Musmade was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Inspector Wangade said, “We have registered a case, and are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident. The incident has sparked widespread worry in the local community, and we are working to guarantee that such incidents do not occur again.”

