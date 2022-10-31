Pune’s 2022 October rains three times more than normal

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city received 303.5 mm rainfall in October which is three times more than the climatological rainfall for the month. Weather scientists cite delay in monsoon withdrawal and many spells of intense rainfall as reasons for excess rains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the weather department, the average number of rainy days for October are 5.5 whereas the data shows that the city reported at least 12 days of more than 1 mm rainfall in 2022. The average rainfall climatologically for the city is 105.3 mm, but it rained 303.5 mm this month.

Vineet Kumar, former research scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and post-doctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Center, Jeju National University, South Korea, said that rains continued as monsoon withdrawal was delayed over Maharashtra and Pune.

“One of the important factors that delayed monsoon withdrawal is the presence of La Nina which favours prolonged monsoon rains in India leading to above normal rain in Maharashtra, including Pune. Maharashtra also recorded 80 per cent above normal rains in October,” said Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the rainfall reported in October this year was the second highest recorded for the month in the last 10 years.

The all-time record rainfall was reported at 440.7 mm rainfall in October 1892.