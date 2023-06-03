PMC collects 30 tonnes of waste in recycling drive

Citizens responded positively to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) 3R (Reduce, Recycle and Reuse) programme and have donated the used items, totalling 30 tonnes, civic officials said.

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The PMC recently initiated a three-week project to collect used things from citizens as part of the ‘Meri Life Mera Swacch Shahar Abhiyaan’.

Reacting to the development, PMC solid waste department head Asha Raut said, “As instructed by the Central government, PMC launched this drive on May 15. We set up collection centres at all the ward office levels and appealed to the citizens to donate the used items.”

After launching the programme, many citizens came forward to donate items like books, clothes, plastic items, shoes and electronic gadgets.

“An impressive 1,200 citizens took part in the drive and considering the strong response, collection centres would open till June 5,” said Raut.

As many citizens are coming forward and donating used items, PMC has decided to keep a few centres operational permanently including one at Dr Hedgewar ground near Ganpati Temple at Kalyaninagar, others at the Old regional office at Bremen Chowk located at Aundh and Shardchandra Pawar Centre at Dhankawadi to keep open permanently.

Reacting to the response to the drive, PMC officials said, “Among the collected items, 56% are used clothes, 8% are e-waste materials, 9% are books, and 27% are toys.”

