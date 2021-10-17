Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune's active Covid cases continue steep decline
pune news

Pune’s active Covid cases continue steep decline

The number of active Covid cases in Pune have come down drastically in the last one week, from 5,507 active cases until October 6 to 4,733 as of October 13.
A beneficiary gets Covid vaccine at a centre in Pune, on Saturday. The number of active Covid cases in Pune have come down drastically in the last one week, from 5,507 active cases until October 6 to 4,733 as of October 13. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:34 AM IST
By Steffy Thevar

Pune: The number of active Covid cases in Pune have come down drastically in the last one week, from 5,507 active cases until October 6 to 4,733 as of October 13. Of the seven districts in the state which had the highest active cases, only Thane reported a surge while other districts, including Pune, showed a drop.

The state saw a fall of over 1,270 active cases overall in the last one week. However, Pune still continues to account for the highest number of active cases in the state which is 27% as of Saturday.

Out of the 29,627 total active cases in the state, 8,089 are from Pune which is the highest for any district, however, there has been a drastic drop in active cases despite the festive season.

From 5,507 active Covid cases reported between September 30 and to October 6, the number dropped down to 4,766 active cases, while Mumbai saw a drop of 6,161 to 5,985 cases. In addition to Pune and Mumbai, other districts that saw a drop include Ahmednagar, Satara, Raigad and Solapur. However, Thane district saw a slight rise in the numbers as the number of active cases went up from 3,750 active cases in the previous week to 3,784 active cases.

Despite the ongoing festivities, the number of active cases in the district have gone down even as more commercial activities are reopening, including schools, colleges and religious places.

“With festivities and huge crowding in public places, the numbers continue to go down as more people are starting to get the vaccine which is likely to create herd immunity,” said Subhash Salunkhe, Covid advisor to the state.

“With more people being fully vaccinated the spread of the infection is cut short and even if one gets infected the symptoms are mild enough that they are not noticed,” said Salunkhe.

