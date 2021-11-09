Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune’s active Covid cases drop below 3k mark

Pune’s active cases count came down below 3,000 for the first time since May 24, 2020, when the pandemic was in its initial period when the district reported 2,960 active cases
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:51 AM IST
By Steffy Thevar

PUNE On Monday, Pune district reported 146 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,971 deaths reported and 2,985 are active cases.

Pune’s active cases count came down below 3,000 for the first time since May 24, 2020, when the pandemic was in its initial period when the district reported 2,960 active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 70 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 366,058 and the death toll went up to 6,917.

Pune city reported 51 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 521,303 and the death toll went up to 9,202.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 25 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 268962 and the toll stood at 3,503.

The district also saw 35,081 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWIN dashboard and in total 1,22,00,807. Out of which 78,67,944 are first doses and 43,32,863 are second doses. A total of 577 sites saw vaccination out of which 430 were government centres and 147 were private centres.

