Pune’s active Covid cases drop below 7k; 381 new cases reported on Friday

PUNE According to the state health department, the Pune district has reported 381 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No virus-related deaths were reported in the state on the day.

The progressive count now stands at 1.15 million out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,915 deaths reported and 6,955 are active cases.

The district active count has gone down below the 7,000 mark for the first time in eight months when the state department had last reported 6,503 active Covid cases on February 15.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 206 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 364,293 and the death toll stood at 6,868.

Pune city reported 103 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 520,122 and the death toll stood at 9,197.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 72 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 268,177 and the toll stood at 3,501.

Pune also saw 48, 361 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 1,18,01,695. Out of which 7,729,612 are first doses and 4,072,083 are second doses. A total of 710 sites saw vaccination out of which 503 were government centres and 207 were private centres.

