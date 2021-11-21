Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune’s active Covid cases rise slow, but steady
pune news

Pune’s active Covid cases rise slow, but steady

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 2,045 new Covid cases in the first ten days of November which rose to 2,157 new cases in the next ten days between November 11 and November 20
Pune city and Pune rural’s daily case count is going above 100 new cases which is pushing the absolute virus numbers in the district on some days, except weekends. This comes at a time when western countries with high vaccination rates are sending alerts regarding forth Covid waves in the near future due to spurt in new cases. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST
BySteffy Thevar

In the past ten days, Pune district’s Covid-19 cases have seen a slight rise as the active case count has gone back up above the 3k mark, exactly ten days after it had slipped below 3,000 on November 10.

As more new cases are reported than recoveries, the active cases count continues to stay above. Pune city and Pune rural’s daily case count is going above 100 new cases which is pushing the absolute virus numbers in the district on some days, except weekends. This comes at a time when western countries with high vaccination rates are sending alerts regarding forth Covid waves in the near future due to spurt in new cases.

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 2,045 new Covid cases in the first ten days of November which rose to 2,157 new cases in the next ten days between November 11 and November 20. Most of the new cases were being reported from Pune rural and Pune city from where close to 100 new cases were being reported within 24 hours.

RELATED STORIES

Although the continued decline in the days post Navratri and Dussehra were reassuring, experts had warned that post Diwali migration of people who return to the city after festivities or even after the opening of more commercial activities, there might be a slight spike in Covid cases.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officer said, “Post Diwali we had anticipated that there could have been a slight rise in the number of active and new Covid cases as more people tend to migrate to the city as more offices open up and more commercial activities are reopening. However, the rise is not at all alarming and the rate of hospital admissions are still under control.”

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Pairshad said, “There are serious complaints coming in from rural areas that people have given up the use of masks even though we have not issued any order withdrawing the use of masks despite the lowering rate of new cases. This is serious and we have asked all the taluka and village level officers as well to ensure that people do not let off their guard.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP