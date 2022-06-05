Pune’s Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences carries out first paediatric heart transplant
The Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune, a 600-bed superspecialty hospital of the Indian Armed Forces achieved a milestone when its first paediatric heart transplant was carried out on May 30.
Mohd Fardeen Mansoori, a 14-year-old son of an Army Veteran, first visited the hospital two years ago complaining of breathlessness and fatigue. The doctors and parents both suspected him to have been affected by some infection which would get cured in a week or two. Little did the parents realise that their child had a grave heart disease which had led to the dilatation of his heart and reduced its efficiency.
According to an official statement from the hospital, the child did not show any improvement and would have repeated admissions to the cardiac ICU with episodes of heart failure.
There was no therapy to cure the disease and seeing life slowly ebb away from this young boy, he was accepted for heart transplant about 18 months back and included in the list of recipients waiting for the same, a statement released by the hospital said.
“The challenge in this particular case was to find a heart which matched this young boy in weight, blood group and was within reasonable distance to enable safe retrieval and transplant. After a long wait of over a year, on May 30, the AICTS team received an alert for a probable heart donor, a 14-year-old girl, who had sustained head injury following an accident. She matched the waiting patient in weight and blood group. Coordination was carried out with Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune District for explanting the donor heart from Sahyadri Hospital, Pune,” stated statement from hospital.
The Corps of Military police of HQ Southern Command coordinated with Pune Traffic Police to establish a green corridor for seamless transport of the donor’s heart to AICTS in just 11 minutes.
“At AICTS the recipient was already in the operation theatre and the native heart was about to be removed from the patient’s body. Thereafter the whole team worked at a breakneck speed and the heart was transplanted in the mandated time frame,” stated the release.
AICTS authorities said, successful heart transplantation is a culmination of years of training, refining of techniques and smoothening of edges of well-rehearsed protocols.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics