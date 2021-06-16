Pune’s Bharosa cell receives lesser complaints from senior citizens in 2021 as compared to 2020

Pune: The Bharosa Cell has received 450 cases of harassment to senior citizens during the past six months and of them 282 are related to mental harassment. Some of the cases are related to physical and economic harassment. Around 19,050 senior citizens are registered with the city police and of them 650 stay alone. Last year, the police had received 662 complaints during the corresponding period of which 245 cases were related to physical and mental harassment, while 41 were related to property and 23 related to economic reasons.

Former police commissioner Rashmi Shukla had launched a dedicated helpline for senior citizens in Pune. The helpline (1090) can be accessed round the clock and receives good response from residents.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale said, “The drop in cases is because of professional counselling done by the Bharosa team in attending calls and helping the senior citizens. Over a period of time, we have developed good relations with them. Our work has positively impacted the numbers and lockdown due to Covid pandemic is also another factor. We will continue with our networking with the elders through our mission of care and concern.”

During the lockdowns, the Bharosa cell staff had attended to the concerns of the senior citizens and provided them with food, domestic gas cylinder, medicines and even celebrated their birthdays as part of their citizen connect programme. Pune houses many retired persons who are provided assistance by the Pune city police. According to the police, there are over 5 lakh senior citizens living in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Meanwhile, the Chatuhshrungi police station on May 3 had arrested six persons for allegedly looting senior citizens at Sindh Society in Aundh and the Panchawati area off Pashan road. One of the accused, identified as Sandip Bhagwan Hande, was a habitual criminal who worked as a caregiver for senior citizens through nursing bureaus and then planned robberies. The police seized valuables worth ₹17.5 lakh from the accused. Hande and his associates had assaulted an elderly couple in their 70s along and their cook at Sindh Society on the night of April 25 and looted valuables like jewellery, cash, watch, dollars, worth ₹15.5 lakh.

Problems that elders face

Lack of walking space at public areas

Difficulty in getting medical help for those who live alone

PMPML buses do not halt for long duration at bus stops, autorickshaw drivers often refuse to ply

Women face chain-snatching incidents

Depression due to loneliness

Due to low eyesight criminals cheat them

Complaints regarding gas agency, cheating, pension, BSNL

Need help for evening and morning stroll

Authentic caretakers to look after senior citizens staying alone

Source: Pune police