Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital
pune news

Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital

A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. A total of 270 kms were covered in just 150 minutes by road
The organs were retrieved from a 25-year-old man residing at Devale Kolhapur. He met with an accident and was admitted in to Aster Adhar hospital Kolhapur. The deceased was working in MSEB and is survived by his parents and one elder brother who gave consent for all organs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 11:07 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

Pune circle saw its first cadaver heart transplant of 2022 which took place at Sahyadri hospital on Monday. The same donor also donated liver and kidney.

The liver was transported to Kolhapur hospital which was recorded as the first liver transplant in Kolhapur.

A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. A total of 270 kms were covered in just 150 minutes by road.

The transplant took place at the hospital’s Deccan Gymkhana branch. The organs were retrieved from a 25-year-old man residing at Devale Kolhapur. He met with an accident and was admitted in to Aster Adhar hospital Kolhapur. The deceased was working in MSEB and is survived by his parents and one elder brother who gave consent for all organs.

His liver and one kidney were transplanted at Aster Adhar hospital, Kolhapur and another kidney transplanted at Poona hospital, Pune. While the heart was transplanted at Sahyadri hospital.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP