Pune’s monthly rainfall volume quota already covered as city sees third wettest July in past decade

Pune: With 15 days over in July, Pune has reported 279.3 mm rainfall, the third highest of the month since 2012.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest monthly rainfall in Pune in the last decade was reported in 2019 at 377 mm. The city is likely to report monthly rainfall on the higher side this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till July 15, according to the weather department, Pune was expected to receive 73.8 mm rainfall while it received 279.3 mm.

Rainfall from July 5 to July 14 has improved the deficit since June 1 as well for Pune city. Seasonal rainfall from June 1 till July 14 is normally around 231.3 mm. However, till July 14, actual rainfall reported was 260.7 mm which was 29.4 mm more than normal.

Until Thursday 8:30 am, Pune reported the highest 24-hour rainfall for the season so far when Shivajinagar reported 53.6 mm.

Between Wednesday 8:30 am and Thursday 8:30 am, Pashan reported 66.3 mm, Lohegaon 53 mm, Chinchwad 63 mm, Lavale 61 mm and Magarpatta reported 42 mm rainfall, according to IMD. It also makes July 14 the wettest day of the season for the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rainfall on Thursday saw a drastic reduction. Many stations reported one mm or less than 1 mm rainfall till afternoon.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that Thursday red alert was only issued for ghat regions and not for Pune city.

“Rainfall is likely to be reduced from July 15 onwards. We have issued a warning for ghat areas around Pune on July 15. These areas may report isolated heavy rainfall. The city area may witness light to moderate rainfall on July 15. Citizens should watch out for the forecast issued by the weather department,” said Kashyapi.

According to IMD, Pune district has reported 43 per cent excess rainfall since June 1 till July 14. Actual rainfall reported in the district was 450 mm against the normal rainfall of 313.9 mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highest July rainfall in Pune city

2019: 377 mm

2014: 282.4 mm

2022: 279.3 mm

(All-time record) 1907: 508.5 mm

Source: IMD