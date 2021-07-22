Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi zoo gets new cat complex and giant Indian squirrel complex

In a treat for visitors whenever the zoo opens its doors following the state orders, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre on Wednesday officially inaugurated a cat complex and a Giant Indian Squirrel (locally known as Shekru) complex within its premises.

As a result, the jungle cats, leopard cats and rusty-spotted cats will now have a place of their own within the zoo in the form of these brand new enclosures. These enclosures – measuring 160 to 180 square metres – have been built per the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and boast a state-of-the-art ‘closed glass viewing’ enclosure. The open-to-air enclosures have been built using toxin-free glass fibre reinforced concrete (GRC), keeping in mind the cats’ comfort. This is the same material that is in use in zoos around the world.

Sharing further details, Dr Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, said, “At present, the zoo has three species of cats, with 10 jungle cats, but we will be having two on public display and two leopards (male and female). We have built 20 cages, with three cages each for the cats and four for the Shekru.”

The three enclosures were inaugurated by Raj Thackeray, president, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS); along with Murlidhar Mohol, mayor; Hemant Rasne, chairman, standing committee; Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner; Vasant More, corporator; Ashok Ghorpade, gardens superintendent; and Dr Jadhav.

Upon visiting the Shekru enclosure, Thackeray said, “The Shekru is the cutest looking squirrel and was the only one to stop the expressway from being completed until it got its ‘endangered species status.”

The CZA plans to conserve 72 endangered wildlife species across India and as part of this plan, various zoos across the country have been categorised as wildlife conservation and breeding centres.

The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre has also put forth a proposal to the CZA for exclusive ex-situ or in-captivity breeding and conservation of rusty-spotted cats which are rare with very few found in captivity. “We have submitted our proposal based on the success of the Shekru breeding and conservation programme. There is not enough study on this species and we are lagging in terms of research about this cat,” said Dr Jadhav.