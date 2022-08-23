Pune’s riverfront development project to pick up pace

Work on the sample stretch of proposed riverfront development, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), will pick up pace in the last leg of monsoon. According to the civic officials, 200 metres of sample stretch will offer an idea of what concept the plan would be from Sangam bridge to Bundgarden stretch of the 44km-long project.

“We have already opened bids before monsoon and in March two contractors were awarded contract for making the sample stretch over the Mula-Mutha river. Though the work was delayed by over five months due to monsoon, the site survey, design approvals and exact demarcation along the river continued,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner, PMC.

The ₹900-crore project will see two sample stretches over Sangamwadi to Yerawada (stretch number 9) and Yerawada to Mundhwa (stretch number 10 -11) with its elements like embankment, rock pitching, plantation and footpaths.

“We have already begun with geotechnical investigation on soil and strata,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC.

The project attracted concerns from environmentalists and activists believing that over 80% concretisation along riverbanks, barrages to block free-flowing nature of both rivers, Mula and Mutha, and change of floodlines might cause flooding in areas along riverbanks. However, after getting environment clearance, PMC started tender process in March and awarded two contracts – first to J Kumar on a PPP model and another to BG Shirke.

According to PMC officials, the first phase of the project has beautification of riverbanks from Sangam ghat to Bundgarden, laying cycle tracks along the river and facelift of Naik Island.

PMC plans on reviving the riverfront in the heart of the city, designed on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront development project in Ahmedabad.