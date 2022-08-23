Pune’s riverfront development project to pick up pace
Work on the sample stretch of proposed riverfront development, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), will pick up pace in the last leg of monsoon
Work on the sample stretch of proposed riverfront development, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), will pick up pace in the last leg of monsoon. According to the civic officials, 200 metres of sample stretch will offer an idea of what concept the plan would be from Sangam bridge to Bundgarden stretch of the 44km-long project.
“We have already opened bids before monsoon and in March two contractors were awarded contract for making the sample stretch over the Mula-Mutha river. Though the work was delayed by over five months due to monsoon, the site survey, design approvals and exact demarcation along the river continued,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner, PMC.
The ₹900-crore project will see two sample stretches over Sangamwadi to Yerawada (stretch number 9) and Yerawada to Mundhwa (stretch number 10 -11) with its elements like embankment, rock pitching, plantation and footpaths.
“We have already begun with geotechnical investigation on soil and strata,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC.
The project attracted concerns from environmentalists and activists believing that over 80% concretisation along riverbanks, barrages to block free-flowing nature of both rivers, Mula and Mutha, and change of floodlines might cause flooding in areas along riverbanks. However, after getting environment clearance, PMC started tender process in March and awarded two contracts – first to J Kumar on a PPP model and another to BG Shirke.
According to PMC officials, the first phase of the project has beautification of riverbanks from Sangam ghat to Bundgarden, laying cycle tracks along the river and facelift of Naik Island.
PMC plans on reviving the riverfront in the heart of the city, designed on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront development project in Ahmedabad.
PMCs anti-encroachment drive loses steam, hawkers return to footpaths
Despite getting support from citizens, media and the former mayor's organisation, the Pune Municipal Corporation has stopped its anti-encroachment drive all of a sudden. A trader from Sinhagad road said on condition of anonymity, “When the drive began, many traders began removing stalls which had extended across the footpaths on their own. But as the drive stopped, everyone resumed old practices.”
Property worth ₹ 13 cr of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide to be attached in U.P.’s Mau
Property worth ₹13 crore of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari's aide Haji Mukhtar will be attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act in east Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. On Monday, Mau district magistrate Arun Kumar issued an order in this regard. Earlier on Friday (August 19), the property of Mukhtar's brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari worth ₹12 crore was attached in Macha village under Mohamadabad police of Ghazipur district.
2018 abduction case: Atiq’s elder son surrenders in Lucknow’s spl CBI court
The elder son of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, Mohammad Umar Ahmad, surrendered before the special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Tuesday in connection with a case related with the abduction of a Lucknow-based realtor in 2018. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, has fixed August 27 as next date of hearing for police custody remand application for Umar Ahmad. The CBI has already filed the chargesheet in court against Umar Ahmad.
Ensure maximum seats for BJP from U.P. in 2024 LS polls: Dharampal
State Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has called upon party leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party bags maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A meeting of the BJP office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand region was held under Singh in the state unit office on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.
Hathras case: Allahabad HC grants bail to Kappan’s co-accused
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted bail to taxi driver Mohammad Alam, one of the accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan while on way to Hathras in 2020. “The case of this accused appellant is distinguished to the case of co accused Siddique Kappan as incriminating material was allegedly recovered from his possession,” the court observed.
