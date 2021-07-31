Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune’s Sahakarnagar leads city’s tree count

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:31 PM IST
PUNE: Sahakarnagar ward office area is a greener part of Pune city and less tree cover is in Bhavani peth and Kasba Vishrambaug areas with respect to other localities, as per Pune Municipal Corporation’s released Environment Status Report (ESR).

PMC tabled ESR before the general body on Friday. While presenting ESR for 2020-21, the environment department has given area wise green cover in the city.

As per ESR, PMC conducted the tree census recently and Sahakarnagar-Dhankawadi ward office areas have the highest number of trees. Hadapsar-Mundhwa fall in the second number with less and half the tree count.

As per the PMC record, Sahakarnagar Dhankawadi area has a total of 11.13 lakh trees. Second number ward office is Mundhwa-Hadapsar which has 4.87 lakh trees and third is Ahmednagar Road-Vadgaonsheri area with 4.70 lakh trees.

The lowest tree cover is at Bhavani Peth area with only 12,474 trees and Vishrambaug with 34,025 trees.

PMC conducted the tree census with the help of GPS technology and found a total of 47.13 lakh trees within the PMC limit which did not include recently merged 23 villages.

Total tree species in the city are 429 and total families are 73.

As per the ESR, Pune city has a tree ration of 1.39 per person.

Ward wise tree count

Sahakarnagar-Dhankawadi: 11.13 lakh

Mundhwa-Hadapsar: 4.87 lakh

Ahmednagar Road-VadgaonSheri: 4.70 lakh

Shivajinagar-Ghole Road: 4.43 lakh

Kothrud-Bavdhan: 4.29 lakh

Aundh-Baner: 3.98 lakh

Dhole Patil Road: 2.84 lakh

Yerawada-Kalas: 2.41 lakh

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi: 2.06 lakh

Wanowrie-Ramtekadi: 1.75 lakh

Warje-Karvenagar: 1.59 lakh

Sinhgad Road: 1.38 lakh

Bibwewadi: 1.17 lakh

Kasba-Vishrambaug: 34,205

Bhavani Peth: 12,474

