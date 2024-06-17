Pune’s Sassoon hospital issues new SOPs for casualty ward

The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) has put in place new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its casualty ward after two doctors and a staffer were suspended and arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples of the minor involved in the Porsche car crash that killed two persons at Kalyaninagar on May 19, said officials. Two doctors and a staffer were suspended and arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples of the minor involved in the Porsche car crash that killed two persons at Kalyaninagar on May 19 (HT FILE)

The SOPs, planned by the five-member committee formed by newly appointed dean of BJ Medical College (BJMC) Dr Chandrakant Mhaske on May 31, will be implemented from Tuesday.

The committee headed by Dr Murlidhar Tambe, head, preventive and social medicine (PSM) department, had submitted its recommendations on Saturday.

As per the SOPs, a new post of chief casualty medical officer (CMO) will be appointed for the casualty ward. Samples related to medicolegal (MLC) cases will be collected in transparent rooms and sent to forensic laboratory. The staff at the emergency department will undergo refresher training followed by mock drill to check preparedness. Drug store incharge will be available round the clock and three-month medicines will be stocked at the hospital.

Dr Mhaske said, “Senior doctors will be appointed as chief CMO who will report to us. As the management cannot monitor the casualty 24x7, the head will update us regularly. Security staff will be reshuffled regularly, and additional personnel will be deployed at sensitive locations.”