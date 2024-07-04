Pune’s Sassoon Hospital keeps 20 beds reserved for Zika patients

PUNE Following the directions from scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)—National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and experts from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), the BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) from Thursday will start screening fever patients for Zika virus infection, officials said on Wednesday. Accordingly, 10 beds each have been kept reserved for Zika virus patients in the medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology department. (HT PHOTO)

The dean of BJMC, Dr Eknath Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting of all heads of the departments, doctors and clinicians and issued orders to start screening fever patients and suspected Zika virus patients.

Accordingly, 10 beds each have been kept reserved for Zika virus patients in the medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology department. All samples of suspected patients will be sent daily at a specified time to NIV.

Since June 21, Pune city alone has reported seven cases of Zika virus infection, including two pregnant women.

Dr Pawar, said, “All fever patients coming to the SGH for treatment will be tested for Zika virus infection. In case patients with similar symptoms or fever patients who test negative for dengue, chikungunya or any other ailment will be sent to check for Zika virus infection. Besides, samples of undiagnosed fever patients will be sent for testing. All suspected samples will be sent to the NIV for testing,” said the dean.

As per the officials, approximately 2,500 to 3,000 patients visit the OPD of SGH daily, and the numbers significantly increase due to changes in weather and spikes in waterborne and vector-borne diseases.

The hospital has 100 blocks for different departments and 25 medical speciality departments. Most of the patients come to the hospital from different parts of Pune district and adjoining districts.

Dr Pawar informed the pregnant women are at high risk of complications from Zika virus infection. All expecting mothers undergo ultrasound tests during their antenatal care (ANC).

“The pregnant women will be closely monitored for Zika virus symptoms. Besides, if any abnormality is found during the ultrasound tests samples of pregnant women will be sent for testing,” he said.

As per the officials, instructions have been given to all heads of departments to check mosquito breeding in the college, hospital and hostel. The officials recently conducted activities like spraying insecticides, fogging and clearing water logging spots in their entire premises.