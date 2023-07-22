Pune’s Sassoon Hospital to start whole genome sequencing of dengue virus

Experts from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) will conduct whole genome sequencing of the dengue virus (DENV) in an effort to combat the disease.

Sassoon General Hospital , Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Dengue is a vector-borne viral infection caused by the bite of an infected mosquito. Dengue is caused by four different serotypes of the dengue virus (called DENV 1, DENV 2, DENV 3, and DENV 4), and infection can occur by any one or more than one of the four serotypes. These four serotypes of Dengue Virus (DENV-1 to DENV-4), are further subdivided into distinct genotypes.

The dengue genomic study is an initiative of the Pune Knowledge Cluster, a science and technology cluster, established by the Principal Science Adviser to the Government of India.

The centre under its health vertical, has established collaborations to aid in understanding the prevalence of infectious diseases using vector dynamics and viral epidemics. The dengue genome sequencing is part of the vertical programme of Pune Knowledge Cluster.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of microbiology department at BJMC, said during the study we are looking forward to conducting genome sequencing of around 100 samples of dengue patients.

“We will identify the genotypes of the virus in the study. Also, we will check if there is any mutation in the virus and based on which the classification of the virus can be done,” he said.

“A few institutes in the country conduct genome sequencing of dengue virus and it’s majorly done for research. We will be doing this study with an aim to help the public health department manage and combat the spread of DENV in public,” he said.

Dr Karyakarte said that the study will help us identify if there is any specific serotype or genotype of DENV in circulation and accordingly the measures can be taken.

“In case of a new strain, it will help us identify it in advance to prevent the outbreak of dengue cases. Apart from this emergence of a new genotype which had caused major dengue outbreaks in the past but is currently in circulation can be identified in advance. The findings of the study will also help the researchers’ developing vaccines against dengue and the public health department,” he added.