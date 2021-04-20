Pune’s third-coolest April since 1996: IMD

April this year, so far, has been the third coolest for Pune since 1996, as per IMD.

This year, the highest temperature recorded in Pune in April was 39.6 degrees Celsius, on April 5. In 1996, the highest temperature was reported at 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature in April was recorded in 1897, with the mercury indicating 43.3 degrees Celsius, as per IMD records.

This year, the city witnessed rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, which reduced the heat. However, as per the weather department, a marginal rise in day temperature is expected in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no forecast for a heat wave-like situation in the city until the end of April.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that a heat wave is a common phenomenon in April.

“However, this time, due to various weather systems over Maharashtra and Pune, we are witnessing isolated rainfall at places, and this has reduced the heat factor during the day. Currently, one after the other, we have western disturbances (WD), and also the wind patterns. There is wind discontinuity over Maharashtra and Pune which has resulted in dragging moisture from the Arabian Sea and partially, from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in cloudy days towards the afternoon,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that this cloudy weather has ensured that the day temperature does not shoot up, thus giving respite from the heat.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature reported in Pune city was 37.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperature is likely to increase in the next few days, but not so much for it to be a heat-wave like situation,” said Kashyapi.

As per the IMD, cloudy afternoons in the city may continue until April 26.

“The max temperature is likely to be as high as 38 degrees Celsius in Pune and the minimum temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius until April 26,” said IMD officials.

Across Maharashtra, the weather will remain dry in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa until April 23.

“Light rainfall with thunder and lightning is forecast at Vidarbha until April 23,” said IMD officials.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature reported in the state was 42.8 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur; and the lowest minimum temperature reported in Maharashtra was 18.1 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature reported in the country was 43 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri in Vidarbha.

Box

Year-- maximum temperature in April (in degrees Celsius)

1996: 39.2 degrees Celsius

1997 and 2006: 39.3 degrees Celsius

2021: 39.6 degrees Celsius

1897 (All-time record): 43.3 degrees Celsius

Source: IMD, Pune