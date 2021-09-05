Pune’s vet polyclinic to become centre for specialised animal care

Pune district plans to develop its veterinary polyclinic at Aundh into a multi-speciality veterinary hospital which will cost the administration about ₹5.72 crore. The current hospital lacks basic screening technology for animals and with the new building, it would be a self-sustained centre but would be completely run by the government, the administration will also change the fee structure once the new complex comes up which will also have a crematorium for animals, vaccination center and grooming center.

As per the plan submitted by the Zilla Parishad for approval of expansion of the existing polyclinic into a super speciality hospital, it would cost ₹5,72,88,558 of which ₹4.83 crore would be spent for construction.

The existing fee structure of nominal ₹1-5 for services availed would be revised to ₹10-50 to break even the operation cost. Along with fee revision, a technical advisory committee would be put in place, veterinary experts would be appointed and it would provide services like vaccination, IPD services, OPD services, diagnosis, treatment, medicines, ambulance, grooming center and vet crematorium.

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Zilla Parishad said, “As of now, the services are limited and so to expand the polyclinic into a super speciality hospital our team visited and studied the hospital in Hyderabad.

“This hospital will have the potential to become a regional centre and act as a speciality veterinary hospital not just for Pune but for nearby districts. Although we do have referral hospitals in rural areas, this will become a referral hospital to major surgeries and specialised care. The rate revision would only be to ensure that the centre is self sustained,” he said.